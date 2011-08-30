Samuel Couto

It's growing!

It's growing! wood texture branch blog type logo photoshop design
Finishing up the logo for a upcoming blog I'm working for my girlfriend.
Don't ask me why the "R" is with a blue overlay shape, it just felt right :)
Thoughts?

Rebound of
Let it grow
Posted on Aug 30, 2011
