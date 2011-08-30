Sam Hayles

Rom-com Artwork

Artwork project I have created for the Music Publishing and Sync Licensing company Twisted Jukebox to illustrate a latest release of music for ROM-COM films and TV series.

Posted on Aug 30, 2011
