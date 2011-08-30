Sam Hayles

Karnival Hornets

Sam Hayles
Sam Hayles
  • Save
Karnival Hornets bicycle deck karnival hornets karnival-inc big blind media doseprod design cards skulls sam hayles
Download color palette

One of my latest design for a Bicycle Deck for Karnival-Inc (www.karnival-inc.com) - Coming soon !

(3D image)

Sam Hayles
Sam Hayles

More by Sam Hayles

View profile
    • Like