Ema Hoffmann

Illustrator mesh experiment

Ema Hoffmann
Ema Hoffmann
  • Save
Illustrator mesh experiment illustration vector mesh
Download color palette

Just one of my little trials with Illustrator's mesh gradients - time-consuming, that's for sure.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 30, 2011
Ema Hoffmann
Ema Hoffmann

More by Ema Hoffmann

View profile
    • Like