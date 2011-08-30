Tom Oude Egberink

Era — sketch

era airplane sketch
A quick sketch. Just an idea for a logo for Era Alaska (on Discovery → http://dsc.discovery.com/tv/flying-wild-alaska/).

Posted on Aug 30, 2011
