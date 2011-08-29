Mud!

Yes, it's a T-bone steak with a space helmet.

This is a preliminary illustration/sketch for a piece I just completed. I hope to post the final soon, but am awaiting permission first. You're gonna love it! The steak in the final piece was altered a bit.

Posted on Aug 29, 2011
