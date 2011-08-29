Jason Krieger

September Calendar

September Calendar futura wallpaper calendar grunge desktop calendar wallpaper drip drips september tree ornate
Finished my September calendar wallpaper. I really liked the direction found in my previous Dribbble so I didn't steer too far from it.

Versions with and without dates (widescreen, fullscreen, mobile & tablet) are available on my site: Kriegs.net.

