Welcome to Muse!

"Every parent wants to know what to do to support their child. Muse gives you one thing to do each day to support the lifelong development of your child."

I have been doing some design work for an amazing company called Socos whose dedicated to maximizing human potential. Today is the beta release of the newest product, Muse.

Muse is giving parents a superpower. Muse delivers daily SMS or in-app messages with actionable recommendations to improve the life of your child. This is based off on decades of educational research into what works to foster life skills and long-term development.

Take some time and check it out!

Muse for Parents

Employee Enrichment with Muse

Contact biz@socos.me for any questions.