Welcome to Muse!

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
"Every parent wants to know what to do to support their child. Muse gives you one thing to do each day to support the lifelong development of your child."
I have been doing some design work for an amazing company called Socos whose dedicated to maximizing human potential. Today is the beta release of the newest product, Muse.
Muse is giving parents a superpower. Muse delivers daily SMS or in-app messages with actionable recommendations to improve the life of your child. This is based off on decades of educational research into what works to foster life skills and long-term development.
Take some time and check it out!
Muse for Parents
Employee Enrichment with Muse
Contact biz@socos.me for any questions.