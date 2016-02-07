Zack Meredith

Debut

Zack Meredith
Zack Meredith
  • Save
Debut new orleans card debut
Download color palette

Hey dribbble!

My name is Zack and I'm a designer and front-end developer from New Orleans.

Thanks a ton to Patrick Burtchaell for the invite!

View all tags
Posted on Feb 7, 2016
Zack Meredith
Zack Meredith

More by Zack Meredith

View profile
    • Like