POP! Gourmet Foods x Sriracha lettering

I had the wonderful opportunity to create some food lettering for POP! Gourmet's line of Sriracha snacks! You can now see it live on the POP! Gourmet Foods website.
Writing with the Sriracha nozzle proved to be a bit harder than expected, but I'm happy with it's quirky outcome.
Stay tuned for a little video I made about the process!

