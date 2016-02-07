Roberto Quiñones

GANDHI™ Ligatures

GANDHI™ Ligatures gandhi colorful modern classic serif design ligatures typeface type typography
This was a series of 10 ligatures that I posted on instagram. I did for fun using one of the typeface I designed back in 2010.

Posted on Feb 7, 2016
