Grayson Stallings

Geometric M

Grayson Stallings
Grayson Stallings
  • Save
Geometric M type geometric vector dropcap ai adobe graphic design
Download color palette

A Vector A Day Project as I refine my Adobe Illustration skills and explore new techniques.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 7, 2016
Grayson Stallings
Grayson Stallings

More by Grayson Stallings

View profile
    • Like