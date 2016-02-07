Jona Dinges

Amrita - Infinite Skater

Jona Dinges
Jona Dinges
  • Save
Amrita - Infinite Skater illustration low poly animal mobile game skater skateboard girl loop animation wolf gif
Download color palette

getting close to submitting an update that improves game performance and visuals. also this new outfit for the female character.

Animated by Tomas Juchnevic http://www.tomasju.com/

www.infiniteskater.com

Jona Dinges
Jona Dinges
_______________________

More by Jona Dinges

View profile
    • Like