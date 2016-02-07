Richard

Blood Rage-Reckoning (FULL VIEW)

Blood Rage-Reckoning (FULL VIEW) downtune mexico metal reckoning gt blood rage
Full view of the album art i did for Blood Rage.

https://chugcore.bandcamp.com/album/reckoning-ep

Posted on Feb 7, 2016
