"E" Logo Concept

wood maze square grid icon logo e
From a project that never got off the ground. I don't usually create any artwork before a project gets underway but on this occasion I had the idea in my head and wanted to get it down.

I guess this could work as an abstract icon, or something related to furniture or woodwork.

Posted on Feb 7, 2016
