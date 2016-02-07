Cinder Design Co.

SUNY New Paltz Illustrations - People

SUNY New Paltz Illustrations - People outdoor activities people illustrator map college suny new york buildings illustrations
In addition to creating illustrated landmarks, we created extra little elements like these people to showcase various outdoor activities that can be done near SUNY New Paltz.

The overall look is intended to be fun, approachable, and appealing to potential students.

