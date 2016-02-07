Cinder Design Co.

SUNY New Paltz Illustrations - Buildings

Cinder Design Co.
Cinder Design Co.
  • Save
SUNY New Paltz Illustrations - Buildings illustrator map college suny new york buildings illustrations
Download color palette

SUNY New Paltz wanted an illustrated map for new students. It highlights local landmarks and "things to do" in and round the college. These are some of the buildings we illustrated for the project.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 7, 2016
Cinder Design Co.
Cinder Design Co.

More by Cinder Design Co.

View profile
    • Like