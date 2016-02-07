Ray Mawst

Training for TypeFight Live

english type handlettering sketch typography drawing lettering
Pushing myself to better understand organic geometry and how it can be used to frame letters. I redrew these letters referencing an English revival of an arabesque design from around 1900.

Posted on Feb 7, 2016
