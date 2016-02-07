MW Motion

Horse Study - Legs Combined

MW Motion
MW Motion
Hire Me
  • Save
Horse Study - Legs Combined horse animal study wireframe legs four walk cycle flat animation
Download color palette

I wasn't in the mood for staring at a screen all day today, it's Sunday after all! I decided I'd clean up the walk cycles and combine them at the very least!

This will be a continued study until I have a fully animated horse, keep an eye out for the progression.

Follow me:
Behance | Facebook | Instagram | Tumblr | Twitter | Youtube

Front legs still 2x
Rebound of
Horse Study - Front Legs
By MW Motion
View all tags
Posted on Feb 7, 2016
MW Motion
MW Motion
Welcome to my illustration and animation portfolio
Hire Me

More by MW Motion

View profile
    • Like