Ray Mawst

Monogram opened up

Ray Mawst
Ray Mawst
  • Save
Monogram opened up lettering monogram
Download color palette

Hey man, just a quick thought. Maybe opening up the negative space could make it feel more loose and free?

View all tags
Posted on Feb 7, 2016
Ray Mawst
Ray Mawst

More by Ray Mawst

View profile
    • Like