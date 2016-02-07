Chrystian Kaczorek

Ratefox™ up shield safety fox identity branding logo benchmark prices company contracts rate
Ratefox - Benchmark rates and contracts for your company across many industries and countries.

The logo I've designed for Ratefox has been chosen as one of the best polish graphic signs designed in the 21st century • The Second Polish Exhibition of Graphic Symbols

Posted on Feb 7, 2016
