This is a prototype of a connection of a user visitor.
Concept of an application intended for the blogger. Actually all takes place on the instagram network.
But a community wishes to create their own space on an application which can allow to inform more that a photo of a product but to propose additional information, links towards e-shop, to share more simply.

Posted on Feb 7, 2016
