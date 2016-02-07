Nikita Prilepskiy (Nick Parker)

Nick Parker Daily UI #10

Nick Parker Daily UI #10 ford henry quotes app mobile challenge daily ui
Hello, players!
Finally got access to my computer to upload myfriday work.
Didn't have much time, that's why it is very simple. Quotes app.

Hope you like it!

Posted on Feb 7, 2016
