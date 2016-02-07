Growing Capital logo

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Logo design for Growing Capital, a pre-seed and seed fund which invests in startups based in Dublin, Ireland: http://www.growing.capital/
The design process went through various iterations, combining the capital letters 'G' and 'C' with bars and pie charts to represent growth and data concepts.
