Carl Sim

Daily UI Challenge #2 Credit Card Checkout

Carl Sim
Carl Sim
  • Save
Daily UI Challenge #2 Credit Card Checkout ecommerce card credit credit card challenge dailyui
Download color palette

A mockup credit credit card checkout for the Daily UI Challenge I'm doing.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 7, 2016
Carl Sim
Carl Sim

More by Carl Sim

View profile
    • Like