Ioannis Nousis

slack loader

Ioannis Nousis
Ioannis Nousis
  • Save
slack loader interaction preloader 2d animation micointeraction loader slack
Download color palette

Mini animation trying to replicate the slack loader in AE.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 7, 2016
Ioannis Nousis
Ioannis Nousis
Design @Google. Welcome to my visual portfolio!

More by Ioannis Nousis

View profile
    • Like