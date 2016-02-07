Emily Noffsinger

Unbelievable Holidays

Emily Noffsinger
Emily Noffsinger
  • Save
Unbelievable Holidays yetti card christmas digital design digital illustration illustration holidays
Download color palette

This fun little number was the holiday card I created while working for brightly. The inside read, "Wishing you an unbelievable holiday season."

Emily Noffsinger
Emily Noffsinger

More by Emily Noffsinger

View profile
    • Like