bestiary: atlantic puffin

bestiary: atlantic puffin atlantic puffin bestiary drawing
they're not penguins! just one more and volume a is done. instead of waiting until they're all done and making a book or something, i might make some single volume editions...we'll see. larger version here and here.

By donny nguyen
Posted on Aug 29, 2011
