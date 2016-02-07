🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Currently obsessed with my opaque white ink pen. This is the result of some free time and a stack of blue sticky notes. I think I've improved a bit on organizing my swirls and not feeling like they all need to be connected.
In person, you can feel where the white ink has dried on the sticky note. It's a fun extra dimension to the drawing that I didn't expect to have.