Ashleigh Kilgour

Relax

Ashleigh Kilgour
Ashleigh Kilgour
  • Save
Relax square relax white ink blue hand lettering hand drawn type hand done type lettering
Download color palette

Currently obsessed with my opaque white ink pen. This is the result of some free time and a stack of blue sticky notes. I think I've improved a bit on organizing my swirls and not feeling like they all need to be connected.

In person, you can feel where the white ink has dried on the sticky note. It's a fun extra dimension to the drawing that I didn't expect to have.

Ashleigh Kilgour
Ashleigh Kilgour

More by Ashleigh Kilgour

View profile
    • Like