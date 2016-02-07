Day 008- Fitness App - Daily UI

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
This is my 8th day of Daily UI challenge. For this challenge i have made an UI for a fitness app.
I was also making an UI kit and was planning to include this page in the kit depending on the response.
Please check out the @2x version for full view and press "L" if you like it.