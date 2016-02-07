Zunaid Aslam

Day 008- Fitness App - Daily UI

Day 008- Fitness App - Daily UI fitness clean exercise gym race sprint motion run running workout fitness app
This is my 8th day of Daily UI challenge. For this challenge i have made an UI for a fitness app.
I was also making an UI kit and was planning to include this page in the kit depending on the response.

Please check out the @2x version for full view and press "L" if you like it.

Rebound of
Day 008 - Fitness Card
By Paul Flavius Nechita
Posted on Feb 7, 2016
