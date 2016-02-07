Machi

Happy chinese new year！

Machi
Machi
  • Save
Happy chinese new year！ blessing happy 2016 monkey cards
Download color palette

Happy chinese new year !
Here is “Chinese Pinin” TEM-8 Greeting Cards : )

Let me Translate：

Hey Guys ！
I wish your dreams come true.2016 becomes a “Newbee” monkey ！
Monkeys year Good sharp ！

View all tags
Posted on Feb 7, 2016
Machi
Machi
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Machi

View profile
    • Like