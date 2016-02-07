Alex Filippone

Sticker Mule Rebound

Alex Filippone
Alex Filippone
  • Save
Sticker Mule Rebound sticker vector master chief illustrator stickermule
Download color palette

Thanks to Sticker Mule for the awesome giveaway! This is something that I did a while back, but it would be cool to stick it on some sheeeet.

Dribbble free stickers for everyone stickermule still 2x
Rebound of
Free Custom Stickers For Everyone
By Sticker Mule
View all tags
Posted on Feb 7, 2016
Alex Filippone
Alex Filippone

More by Alex Filippone

View profile
    • Like