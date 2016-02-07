Helvetiphant™

American Express - Globe Style

Helvetiphant™
Helvetiphant™
  • Save
American Express - Globe Style express amex american payment logotype logo
Download color palette

Little variation with a globe inside...

C09916e789b4077efe6576202d1b6004
Rebound of
American Express - Blue Style
By Helvetiphant™
View all tags
Posted on Feb 7, 2016
Helvetiphant™
Helvetiphant™

More by Helvetiphant™

View profile
    • Like