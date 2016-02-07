Stefan Stefancik

Testimonials section, instagram feed and footer design

Stefan Stefancik
Stefan Stefancik
  • Save
Testimonials section, instagram feed and footer design pattern social quotes card email input subscribe feed slovakia footer instagram testimonials
Download color palette

Hi guys. Sneak peak of my latest project. This is the bottom of the homepage, concretely testimonials section, subscribe input, Instagram feed and footer. Hope you'll like it and stay tuned for the whole design (with live version also). Have a nice Sunday!

Stefan Stefancik
Stefan Stefancik

More by Stefan Stefancik

View profile
    • Like