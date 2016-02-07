Helvetiphant™

American Express - Black Card

express amex american payment logotype logo
Logo Proposal for American Express.
Logo signet is based on the AMEX black card gladiator.
This is the limited black card version with visor

Rebound of
American Express - Blue Style
Posted on Feb 7, 2016
