Nicu Bălan

Dream Pushers Identity

Nicu Bălan
Nicu Bălan
  • Save
Dream Pushers Identity stars dream purple red yellow blue logo identity graphic design
Download color palette

Colour proposals for the logo re-design made for www.dreampushers.com, a place where only sky is the limit for australian entrepreneurs.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 7, 2016
Nicu Bălan
Nicu Bălan

More by Nicu Bălan

View profile
    • Like