Sebastian Selling

Daily UI #009 Music Player

Sebastian Selling
Sebastian Selling
Hire Me
  • Save
Daily UI #009 Music Player page minimal clean simple music player winamp dailyui
Download color palette

Bit slow on these daily bits, haha :) Winamp used to be the go to music player when I was younger so I thought a tribute to them would be appropriate.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 7, 2016
Sebastian Selling
Sebastian Selling
Visual Designer and Frontend Dev
Hire Me

More by Sebastian Selling

View profile
    • Like