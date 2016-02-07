Carlos Menchaca
Suuuper Bowl

Suuuper Bowl illustration vector typography lines money stadium helmet football super bowl party delivery favor
Nice little football graphics we came up with for a Super Bowl promo. I love football and sports design, so anytime I get to put the two together, the better.

By the way, I left sooo many unused elements on my artboard for this campaign. Such a shame, I'll have to re-appropriate them for something else in the future.

