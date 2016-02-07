Andrew Nikolnik

dribbble animation gif
I'm forgot about the VERY IMPORTND thing - to say thanks.
This funny gif i made for my Friend @Tomas Torbin - who invites me on Dribbble! Just to gave the credit!)
hope You likes this frame) because it's my first try to make somth like this

Thank U man!! Take Care. Make Art

Posted on Feb 7, 2016
