🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The Pollination 9"x11" Watercolor, gouache & colored pencils on paper
Mr. Bombus is off to spend a pleasant morning with his sweetheart Miss Tulip and her relations.
This happy little springtime bumble is as busy as a bee, flying from tulip to tulip, discussing the weather and keeping them current with the latest buzz. He has a busy day ahead of him, but thanks to of his toils, we are all able to enjoy the floral landscape and the beauty of all the Miss Tulips in the world. Our hats off to you Mr. Bombus!
A formal introduction to Miss Tulip and Mr. Bombus: (Latin Names)
Tulipa
Bombus Hortorum
www.gretchenellenpowers.com