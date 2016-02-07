Jonathan Lam

Abandoned Camp Site

Abandoned Camp Site abstract paper illustration art polygon mountain river landscape environment 3d lowpoly low poly
Another low poly illustration. This time with the wolf looking over some mountains at a recently abandoned camp site.

Created using Cinema 4D and Adobe Photoshop

