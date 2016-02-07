Santino Calvo

Year of The Monkey | #9 Sagittarius

Santino Calvo
Santino Calvo
  • Save
Year of The Monkey | #9 Sagittarius arrow character minimalism zodiac sagittarius monkey year of the monkey animation movie gif illustration vector
Download color palette

Illustrated horoscope series in honor of the year of the monkey.

Santino Calvo
Santino Calvo

More by Santino Calvo

View profile
    • Like