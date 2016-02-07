Jonny Mowat

Women's Health Logo for Medsin Glasgow

Jonny Mowat
Jonny Mowat
Hire Me
  • Save
Women's Health Logo for Medsin Glasgow thick futura feminism women health design vector branding logo
Download color palette

Proud to have worked with Medsin Glasgow, 'a student network and registered charity tackling global and local health inequalities through education, advocacy and community action'. They do cool stuff.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 7, 2016
Jonny Mowat
Jonny Mowat
I'm designer, illustrator and animator Jonny Mowat. Nice!
Hire Me

More by Jonny Mowat

View profile
    • Like