Navot Ram

Vanor - 2016

Navot Ram
Navot Ram
  • Save
Vanor - 2016 steampunk magitech magic megitek orange logo pexels fantasy roleplaying element vanor
Download color palette

Well, that's done. The little escapade to create a 'professional' looking logo for a fantasy roleplaying game. A good step out of my usual milieu and into a whole new area of comfort zone.

See Vanor at Vanor Games

Background image by Pexels.

Navot Ram
Navot Ram

More by Navot Ram

View profile
    • Like