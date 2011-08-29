Andrew Coss

I'm working on a mark for a local student ministry, but in the process went a bit off course and came up with this. I'm hoping to use this and other designs as icons/callouts in other material for the group (website, handouts, info graphics, etc). They will all share this similar color treatment and circles, which are the basis for the ministry's mark. I'll be sure to post the mark itself once I'm somewhat satisfied.

Posted on Aug 29, 2011
