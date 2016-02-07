Joakim Areschoug

cable car slope piste ski hotel illustration
Second illustration in a series of 15, for Hotel Insider. The theme for this one is 'things to bring for a day in the slopes'.

Here´s the live version:
https://hotelinsider.com/articles/get-piste

When I started I wanted to go for a strong composition and simple shapes. Also trying to work with a limited colour palette. The scene is set up in Maya and then coloured and shaded in Photoshop.

Posted on Feb 7, 2016
