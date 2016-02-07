Clint Bustrillos

Baymax X Pekka

Baymax X Pekka throwback coc illustration pekka baymax
Is P.E.K.K.A a knight? A samurai? A robot? No one knows!

Actually he's just Bay Max.

Exactly a year ago I made this simple illustration of who's behind COC's Pekka Armor

Posted on Feb 7, 2016
