tera group architects

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Tera Group - architectural office based in Kielce, Poland. The company consists of two specialised blocks: Architecture Workshop and Interior Design.
idea:
to reflect the company’s offer: architecture and interior
solution:
The mark reflects a form of a „T” letter shown in two
different perspectives. It symbolize company’s two
main areas of focus.