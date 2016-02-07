Chrystian Kaczorek

tera group architects

tera group architects architecture identity lineart simple isometric perspective design interior architects logo branding
Tera Group - architectural office based in Kielce, Poland. The company consists of two specialised blocks: Architecture Workshop and Interior Design.

idea:
to reflect the company’s offer: architecture and interior

solution:
The mark reflects a form of a „T” letter shown in two
different perspectives. It symbolize company’s two
main areas of focus.

