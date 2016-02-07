Daniel Baldwin

Personal Branding

Daniel Baldwin
Daniel Baldwin
  • Save
Personal Branding monogram identity geometric minimal db branding simple logo icon brand mark
Download color palette

Since the start of the new year, I've been working on developing my personal brand. I have finally designed a monogram for "DB" that reflects my minimalist, organized design approach.

---

I'm available for freelance projects! Email me at hello@danielbaldwin.co and let's create something awesome together.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 7, 2016
Daniel Baldwin
Daniel Baldwin

More by Daniel Baldwin

View profile
    • Like