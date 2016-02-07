Daily UI Website redo

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
A past project I have recently been working on has been finished!
A past Daily UI challenge was to make a new landing page. I ended up redesigning the Daily UI Design website and making it responsive and in the browser with HTML,CSS,SASS,Javascript and JQuery with Git and GitHub Mac helping me manage and fix errors.
Am stoked and thrilled by the learning that came with it and excited to share it with you all.
It can be forked here on GitHub : https://github.com/Sze-warrior/daily-ui-web-design-redo
Or the design as a whole can be found on my behance if Github and forking from there is not your thing: https://www.behance.net/gallery/32582193/Daily-UI-Challenge-Landing-Page-above-the-fold
NOTE: The design has altered slightly, but is nonetheless a complete version of what I have wanted to build to improve my skills =D =D